UAH wraps up series with Valdosta State with a pair of wins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH softball and baseball teams continued their weekend series' with Valdosta State Sunday afternoon.

In the women's game, the Blazers got off to a hot start but the Chargers fought back; UAH scored five times in the bottom of the sixth and held the Blazers to no runs in the 7th to seal a come from behind win. The Chargers pick up their fifth straight conference series win in dramatic fashion, winning 9-7 to improve to 26-8.

The UAH softball team will step out of conference play on Tuesday, March 26 when the team welcomes Miles for a double-header; first pitch is slated for 2 p.m.

The baseball team's game had a similar situation to softball with the Blazers coming out strong. After three runs by the Chargers in the bottom of the seventh. they cut the blazers lead to 5-4 and then UAH erupted for a six-run bottom of the eighth.

With the come from behind 10-5 victory, UAH improves to 17-11 for the season and sweeps Valdosta State for the first time since 2014 and the Chargers earn their first sweep of the season.

Baseball also plays Miles this week; they play away on Wednesday, March 27.