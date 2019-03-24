Stormy Weather Monday: Heavy downpours likely, gusty winds and small hail possible

Heavy rain and thunderstorms return to the Tennessee Valley Monday morning, followed by a second wave of storms in the afternoon. While heavy downpours are likely in the morning, some afternoon storms may produce gusty winds as well as small hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a *MARGINAL* Risk of severe weather throughout the state of Alabama, including the southeastern counties of north Alabama.

A Marginal Risk means isolated severe storms are possible but limited in duration, coverage or intensity. While not a widespread threat, there is a small chance that a storm could produce wind gusts of 40-60 mph and hail up to 1 inch in diameter. The tornado risk for Monday is very, very low.

Why the limited risk? The atmosphere over the Tennessee Valley is missing a key ingredient: instability, the term used to describe rapidly rising air. Although warm air is present at the surface in north Alabama and southern Tennessee, it is not very humid — surface air that is too dry is not going to provide the “fuel” necessary to sustain thunderstorms for very long.

Two potential rounds of storms

Humid air will eventually arrive in the Tennessee Valley after midnight Monday morning, and there will be enough in time to support the first round of thunderstorms during the early morning hours of 4am through 9am. However, these storms will arrive during the coolest portion of the day, when temperatures are still in the 50s — the damaging wind and frequent lightning threat will be mitigated due to these cooler temperatures.

The second round of thunderstorms is less certain and is limited to the amount of rainfall that occurs in the morning. If more rain falls during the first (morning) round, then the atmosphere will be less likely to “recharge” in the afternoon and produce a second round of storms.

However, if the second round does materialize, then small hail and even a few damaging wind gusts are possible during the greatest heating hours of the day: 11am through 4pm.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!