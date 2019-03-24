Second Parkland shooting survivor has taken own life, sources say

MIAMI, Fla. — A second Parkland shooting survivor has killed himself, Coral Springs police confirm on Sunday to the Miami Herald.

Investigators told the Miami Herald that a current Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student died in “an apparent suicide” on Saturday night.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

“Though police could not confirm the age of the student,” says the article. “Coral Springs police spokesman Tyler Reik said the student was a juvenile. Sources say the student was a male sophomore. His name has not been released.”

If you or a loved one is having thoughts about suicide, please call the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255. It is available 24 hours a day.