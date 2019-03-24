× Police: Woman dies in Arab DUI wreck

ARAB, Ala. – Arab Police confirm a woman died in a wreck involving a driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol Saturday evening.

Chief Ed Ralston said it happened at Northgate Drive and U.S. 231 near the Taco Bell.

Ralston said a preliminary information suggests a Mitsubishi truck was traveling South on U.S. 231 and ran a red light, striking a red Toyota car. Nicole Penn was a passenger inside the car. She was killed and her husband was injured. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Ralston said Penn was an Arab city employee in the Parks and Recreation department.

Meanwhile, Chief Ralston said charges are pending in the DUI investigation, which is still going on. Guntersville Police is aiding in that investigation.

The wreck impacted the traffic signal there at the intersection, and police urge drivers to use caution in the area as the city works to restore the light.