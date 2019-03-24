Neverland comes to Huntsville in Grissom High School’s Musical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, and Captain Hook are all coming to the Rocket City.

The Peter Pan musical has delighted audiences for 60 years, and the Grissom High School fine arts program is sprinkling some more pixie dust.

Peter Pan, Broadway's 'Timeless Musical' is based on the play by Sir J.M. Barrie. The high-flying Tony award-winning musical has been performed around the world and delighted audiences for over 60 years.

Peter Pan and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget.

In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook. Peter Pan is the perfect show for the child in all of us... who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up.

The shows will be held in the Martha deFord Hays Auditorium at Grissom High School and you can reserve tickets online or get them at the door.

Performances are:

March 29, 30 and April 5, 6 at 7:00 p.m.

March 31, April 6, 7 at 2:00 p.m.