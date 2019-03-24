× Multiple crews fighting fire at Gurley church

GURLEY, Ala. – Fire crews from Keel Mountain, Owens Cross Road, Central, Big Cove, and Gurley were called to a fire at Mt. Pisgah Seventh Day Adventist Church in Gurley Sunday afternoon.

Gurley Police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and HEMSI were also called to the fire.

No details on the extent of the damage or any injuries were immediately known.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as receive additional information.