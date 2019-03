Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -The Alabama softball team was the only undefeated team left in the nation, but the Texas A&M Aggies handed the Tide their first loss of the season Sunday afternoon with a final score of 4-3.

The Tide's 33-win streak heading into Sunday's contest is the longest to start a season in program history and is tied for the third-longest in NCAA history.

Alabama starts a five home game run against Georgia Tech Wednesday, March 27 at 6 p.m.