Alabama lawmakers respond to Attorney General letter about Mueller report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lawmakers from Alabama are commenting on an Attorney General letter about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential Russian interference during the 2016 election, and any possible collusion from President Donald Trump or his campaign.

Attorney General William Barr released a letter to Congress summarizing Mueller’s findings. Mueller submitted his report on Friday. The summary included information the investigation had dismissed collusion and not issued any obstruction charges against the President or members of his team.

After the news broke, Congressman Mo Brooks (R) released a statement saying in part:

“The Mueller Report completely vindicates President Trump and his entire campaign. Neither President Trump nor the Trump campaign engaged in collusion with the Russians to illegally interfere with America’s presidential election! Since President Trump’s election, Socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies have searched far and wide for evidence of an impeachable offense. They have made up nonexistent allegations and baseless ‘facts.’”

Brooks urged people to move past “this unfortunate and regrettable period in our history.” He said the President and his administration can now focus, having won an election “fair and square.”

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R) said in part, “It’s very clear. There is no collusion between the Trump Administration and the Russians during the 2016 election.”

He later added, “We spent millions of dollars, had all these people working on it, and no collusion.”

He said it is over and urged Congress to move forward.