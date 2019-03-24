× Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels talks gas tax and lottery bill

The Alabama Legislature is now well into the regular session.

However, the special session is where the state gasoline tax was raised.

Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels has a couple of thoughts about raising the tax to pay for infrastructure repair and construction.

“I think what many may not be aware of… the numbers started out at 26 cents and we were able to get it down to ten cents. I feel that it is reasonable. I know that there are a lot of folks out there that are disappointed about having to pay more in gasoline tax. But think about it, it’s surprisingly a coke a week is what you’ll be paying… if you’re driving often.”

And there are possibilities for the legislature to pass a lottery bill. Chances seem to be good this year, because the Poarch Band of Creek Indians has come out in support of the idea of a lottery.

You can watch our entire interview with Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels below.