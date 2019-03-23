UAH softball and baseball host weekend series with Valdosta State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH softball and baseball teams are hosting a weekend series with Valdosta State at Charger Park.

The UAH softball team took down the Blazers 7 -4 in the first game Saturday, but had a little bit of trouble in the second. Valdosta State got off to a hot start, scoring five runs in the second inning to create an advantage that UAH would not be able to overcome.  Despite a home run and several great plays by UAH, the Blazers beat the Chargers 10-5 in the second game of the day.

The baseball team comes out of Saturday with a clean sweep; they won the first 7-6 and the second game 9-5.

Both teams will wrap up the series Sunday afternoon; first pitch for softball and baseball is slated for 1 p.m.

