Tennessee Riverkeeper removes one ton of garbage from Decatur tributary

DECATUR, Ala. – On Saturday, more than two dozen volunteers gathered in Decatur, removing over 2,900 lbs of litter from Brush Creek, a tributary of the Tennessee River.

The 2,900 lbs included about 23 bags of recyclables and 63 bags of trash, along with tires and other large and heavy items.

In a news release, David Whiteside, Founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper said the group continues to make a difference and has kept over four tons of litter out of the Tennessee River.

“In 2019, Riverkeeper has prevented over 8,800 pounds of litter from entering the Tennessee River,” he stated. “These events show that a few people can make a difference, and cleanups provide some hope for hundreds of thousands of citizens who are concerned about our blessed river and its tributaries.”

Saturday’s cleanup was the fifth cleanup of Tennessee Riverkeeper’s anti-microplastics campaign.

In a news release, Whiteside explained how microplastics form and the effects of the pollution.

“This pollution occurs when larger plastics breakdown over time. Experts think that they can last for hundreds of years, and toxicity can ‘biomagnify’ as microplastics build up in the food chain,” he said.

The next Riverkeeper cleanup will be Saturday, March 30 in Huntsville at the Aldridge Creek Greenway from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Volunteers can meet at McGucken Park and Riverkeeper advises them to wear clothes and shoes that won’t get muddy. Gloves, trash bags, litter grabbers, coffee, and lunch will be provided.