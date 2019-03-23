× Shoals Community Clinic hosting Women’s Health Fair in April

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Shoals Community Clinic will host the annual Catherine Barnes Women’s Health Fair on April 11 from 9 a.m-2 p.m. at 309B Handy Homes in Florence.

The fair is being held in partnership with the UNA Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, Florence Pathology Services, Tri-State Center for Breast Health, and Lauderdale County Radiology.

Women age 50-64 without health insurance or a primary health care provider, and women 65 and over without Medicare Part A will be able to get a free cervical and breast exam, along with a free mammogram and pap smear, with some restrictions.

The fair is part of the clinic’s Well Woman Project and is supported by the Alabama Breast and Cervical Early Detection Program.

The Early Detection Program is part of a nationwide initiative led by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Under the initiative, 9 million cancer screenings have been performed and follow-up treatment has been provided to 200,000 women. Through the program, thousands of women in the state have benefited, and hundreds of lives are saved each year.

For more information or to set up an appointment for the health fair, call the Shoals Community Clinic at (256) 760-4713.