Rain Returns Sunday, Then Cooler Air Follows Next Week

Last week offered a much needed stretch of dry weather here in the Tennessee Valley! That dry air lasts at least through Saturday, but rain chances slowly start to climb again through Sunday.

Saturday is a perfect spring day! Dry air holds on well enough to keep skies mostly sunny, while temperatures rise into the 60s.

Some moisture starts to creep in through the day on Sunday, allowing more clouds to build in through the afternoon. Some rain is possible Sunday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front, but our air will still be too dry for anything more than a few light, spotty showers.

Sunday night through Monday morning (12AM-6AM) the cold front will move through, bringing a better chance of scattered showers. Cloudy skies and areas of rain will linger through Monday, before we’re totally dry again Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts won’t be terribly impressive: around 0.5″-1.0″ comes down between both Sunday and Monday. That’s just enough to settle the pollen starting to build outside!

Behind the cold front we’ll get a quick shot of cooler air for Tuesday. High temperature drop back into the 50s Tuesday, while lows drop back into the 30s Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Most of us won’t quite make it below freezing Wednesday morning, except our normal ‘cold spots’ like the higher terrain areas of Sand and Lookout Mountain.

Beyond Tuesday, our weather goes back to steady and comfortable! Highs return to the 60s by Wednesday and stay there through the end of the week.