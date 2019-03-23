North Country Smokehouse recalling ready-to-eat sausage

North Country Smokehouse announced a recall Saturday, affecting approximately 2,686 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products which may contain metal and other non-food objects.

Affected products were produced on February 7 and 8, 2019.

The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages of North Country Smokehouse Original Old Fashioned Polish Style Kielbasa with a use-by date of 05/09/19

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of North Country Smokehouse Natural Old Fashioned Polish Style Kielbasa with a use-by date of 04/23/19

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages of Kilchurn Estate Smoked Kielbasa with a use-by date of 05/09/19

Recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 5390A” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to stores nationwide.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions after consuming the products. Anybody worried about an injury or illness regarding this recall should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact North Country Smokehouse quality assurance manager Daniel Sarapin at (603) 543-0234 ext. 207.