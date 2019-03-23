× No Kill Huntsville Chip-A-Thon ends March 30

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The No Kill Huntsville Chip-A-Thon event runs through Saturday, March 30, giving pet owners one more week to get their pets microchipped at Bentley Animal Hospital on 5025 Memorial Parkway.

During the event, owners can get their pets chipped for $20, which includes the registration fee. The hospital’s walk-in hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-noon and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. Proof of current rabies vaccination is required, and anyone is welcome, no matter where they live.