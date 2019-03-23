× Historic plants for sale at Lawrence County historic site

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – On Saturday, March, 30, Pond Spring: The General Joe Wheeler Home will host Miss Annie Wheeler’s Heirloom Plant Sale. The sale will take place on the grounds of the historic residence from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Visitors to the sale will have an opportunity to purchase a piece of living history.

One special part of the sale includes boxwood propagated from the English Dwarf variety planted on the Pond Spring site nearly 100 years ago by Miss Annie, the general’s daughter. Daffodils, irises, daylilies, spider lilies, spirea, forsythia, and more will also be available for sale – all harvested from Pond Spring gardens. Proceeds from the plant sale will help fund future restoration efforts at the site.

In a news release, site director Bruce Lipscombe said this event is all about heirlooms.

“This festive event celebrates heirloom plants and the gardeners who love them,” he said. “Where else could you buy a fond memory, take it home and watch it bloom?”

Pond Spring is owned and operated by the Alabama Historical Commission. It’s located in Lawrence County in Hillsboro, three miles east of Courtland, on Highway 20.

The Alabama Historical Commission protects, preserves, and interprets Alabama’s historic places. It’s also the State Historic Preservation Office. To learn more about Pond Spring, or the Alabama Historical Commission, visit www.ahc.alabama.gov.