High School Rodeo Competition comes to North Alabama

CULLMAN, Ala. -- Get your lasso and cowboy hat ready, the rodeo is coming to town. For the first time in several years, the Alabama High School Rodeo Association is coming to North Alabama.

In its 40th year, the AHSRA is gearing up for a big competition in North Alabama.

The high school rodeo competition is in Cullman at the Cullman County Agricultural Center. It is April 6 at 10:00 a.m., and April 7 at 9:30 a.m. and is free to attend.

There will be a junior high competition in Rainsville from April 27 to 28.

The Alabama High School Rodeo Association is a member of the National High School Rodeo Association headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Membership is limited to students 19 years old or younger and enrolled in the 9th-12th grades.

The rodeo season begins in September and culminates in June with the AHSRA State Finals Rodeo. Rodeo events include cutting, bareback, saddle bronc, breakaway, calf roping, pole bending, steer wrestling, goat tying, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.

Contestants compete for points throughout the season with the top 4 point earners in each event qualifying to represent Alabama at the National High School Finals Rodeo.