Celebrate your pup on National Puppy Day

March 23 is the cutest day of the year… National Puppy Day!

National Puppy Day celebrates all the joy puppies and dogs bring to our lives. It’s a day to recognize their love, their cuteness, their fluffiness … And everything that makes them great.

But it’s also a day to bring awareness to the number of puppies who need homes. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, nearly four million dogs enter shelters every year and 25% of them are purebred.

Also, don’t forget to spay or neuter your pup! Overpopulation is a key reason shelters are so full.

If you aren’t in a place where you can adopt a puppy… Investigate volunteer opportunities. Lots of shelters need people willing to spend time with the canines housed there.

So on March 23, enjoy the floofy, boopable wonder that is the puppy and connect with other puppy lovers on social media using the hashtag “National Puppy Day.”