Auburn women’s basketball falls in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Auburn women's basketball team made it to the big dance this year and faced off against BYU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Janiah McKay scored 19 points and Unique Thompson matched a career-high with 19 rebounds.

The Tigers trailed by as many as 15 points early in the fourth quarter, but rallied to cut that to as few as four with less than two minutes to play but it wasn't enough.

The Tigers fall 73-64 to BYU 73 to 64.

Coach Flo says she's proud of her team saying they continued to fight in this game like they have all season long.