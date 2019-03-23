Auburn advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Auburn men's basketball team is advancing to the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in program history after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks 89-75 Saturday night.

At the half, Auburn led 51-25, which is the largest halftime deficit for Kansas in tournament history and they've got a lot of experience with March Madness a.k.a 155 games of experience.

Auburn senior guard, Bryce Brown, showed up to play for the Tigers; in the first half, he had 17 points, plus he shot 5/5 behind the arc. Brown ended with 25 points and set the Auburn record for 3s made in an NCAA Tournament game.

For the first time since 2003, the Tigers are moving on to round three of the NCAA Tournament; Auburn will play the winner of the (9) Washington vs. (1) North Carolina round two game.