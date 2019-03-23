10 families displaced after Lawrenceburg fire ruins 10 housing units

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. – Ten families in Lawrenceburg are without housing after a fire caused ten units to be engulfed in flames Friday night, according to authorities.

The Lawrenceburg Fire Department arrived to an occupied apartment complex located at 1067 Old Florence Road around 8 p.m.

During a search of the building, firefighters rescued one victim with critical injuries and another occupant from the burning buildings.

The victim with critical injuries was treated on the scene and later flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

The fire was extinguished around 11:30 p.m. and overhaul operations were completed.

Chief Moore gave thanks to all units on scene.

On behalf of the Lawrenceburg Fire Department, I would like to thank Lawrence County E-911, Lawrenceburg Police Department, Lawrenceburg Utility Systems, Lawrence County EMA, Lawrence County EMS, Air Evac Lifeteam, Box 50, New Prospect FD, Leoma FD, Gandy FD, Ethridge FD, Henryville FD, Crossroads FD and Box 50 RSU. Without the assistance from these agencies, there could’ve been a much different outcome.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Lawrenceburg Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.