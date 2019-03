× Woman killed in Limestone County wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Elkmont woman was killed in a wreck near Athens Friday morning.

Brittany Lea Bennett, 30, was killed when her car hit a pickup truck head-on on Alabama Highway 99 around 7:20 a.m., Alabama State Troopers said.

Bennett’s car cross the center line and hit the truck, troopers said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t given.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.