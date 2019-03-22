Vanderbilt fires men’s basketball coach after 0-18 SEC season

Bryce Drew is officially out as the head men's basketball coach at Vanderbilt University following a season where the Commodores went 0-18 in conference play.

Drew was 40-59 in three seasons at Vanderbilt. After making the NCAA tournament in 2017, the Commodores slipped to 12-20 in 2018 and 9-23 this year, including the no SEC win streak.

Vanderbilt announced Drew's departure on Friday morning.

Drew’s departure from Vanderbilt leaves three basketball coaching openings in the SEC. Texas A&M fired Billy Kennedy last week, while Alabama was working to buy out Avery Johnson as of Friday.
