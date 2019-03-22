Tyson announces recall of chicken strip products due to metal contamination

Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products have the establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the package. These items were shipped nationwide and for institutional use in locations in Michigan and Washington.

The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on November 30, 2018.

Consumers are told not to eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the store.

Consumers can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.