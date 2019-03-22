The Huntsville Museum of Art is ‘puttin’ on the ritz’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dust off your flapper dress, the roarin’ twenties are coming to Huntsville.

The Huntsville Museum of Art Guild is hosting Unframed, a fun evening celebrating arts, education, and culture. This will be a glitzy and glamorous experience filled with delicacies, live jazz music, dancing, cocktails, moonshine, and live silent auction to kick off the second installation of Our Shared Heritage.

The event on April 4th is a tribute to the Eve of Prohibition and is the perfect opportunity to raise funds for the Huntsville Museum of Art.

Attire: Cocktail, 20’s Inspired Creative Costume, and Black Tie Optional

Tickets are $85, visit the museum website to purchase tickets: https://hsvmuseum.org/unframed/