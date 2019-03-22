× Officials warn of ALEA phone scam

ALABAMA – Law enforcement officials are warning the public about an impostor scam.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the public has been receiving calls where scammers claim to be ALEA officers with warrants for an individual’s arrest unless the individual provides their credit card information to the scammer.

ALEA reminded the public it does not cold call individuals, email copies of warrants, or ask for credit card numbers or other personal details by phone in lieu of arrest.

ALEA said members of the public should report similar calls to local law enforcement.