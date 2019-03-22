Officials need help locating missing 2-year-old boy

A missing child alert has been issued out of Florida for a 2-year-old boy who could be traveling with a man.

Detectives say, Brodi Zuniga, 2, was last seen in the area of the 10,000 block of East Terry Street in Bonita Springs, Florida. Brodi was last seen wearing a red shirt, green sweat pants, and white socks with blue tips.

Brodi has two chipped front teeth and a noticeable underbite. He is 2’6″, weighs 35 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives say Brodi may be traveling with Sergio Zuniga, 36. Zuniga is 5′ 10″, weighs 180 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. Sergio has tattoos on both arms and across his chest

They may be traveling in 2005, dark blue, Nissan Altima with Florida tag number LBNV79.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brodi Zuniga contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000 or 911.