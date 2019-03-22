Officer involved shooting sends 2 people to hospital in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – UAH officers were involved in a short chase on the university campus that ended in a shooting near the intersection of Meridian Street and Cleveland Avenue, according to officials. Police say the chase started around 4:12 a.m. on Friday morning.

Huntsville Police say they assisted the University of Alabama in Huntsville officers in the pursuit.

Authorities say the driver was taken hospital with multiple shot wounds, the passenger was taken with leg pain.

No arrests made have been made.

Information will be updated.