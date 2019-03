× Limestone County Sheriff’s Office searching for shooting suspect

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.

According to a tweet, the shooting occurred in the 16000 block of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road. Authorities said the suspect, Randall Chambers, walked away from the scene and tracking dogs have been dispatched.

BREAKING: LCSO investigating a shooting in the 16000 block of Huntsville-Brownsferry Rd. Suspect left on foot. Deputies were told Randall Chambers is the suspect. Tracking dogs en route. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) March 22, 2019

Chambers was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts. Authorities said he is likely armed.

If you see Chambers or have information about his location, call 911 or the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

I’m on the scene now where police tell me their K-9’s have found the suspects hat in a field. https://t.co/FxlFycAmfl — Ivy Anderson WHNT (@IvyAndersonTV) March 22, 2019

Authorities confirmed to WHNT News 19 the dogs found the suspect’s hat in a field around 3:45 p.m. Friday.