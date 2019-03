× Huntsville hosts its first-ever Coffee and Tea Festival this weekend, supporting Make-A-Wish Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This weekend, local hot brew vendors are coming together for the first-ever Huntsville Coffee and Tea Festival.

Vendors from all over north Alabama will come together to educate, support, and spread our city’s love of coffee and tea.

“We have a lot of vendors coming out that are just happy to be talking with Huntsville people about their business,” said Make-A-Wish Alabama’s Erin Slay-Wilson.

With every ticket bought for the festival, a Make-A-Wish Alabama kid gets closer to having their wish granted.

“There are nearly 250 kids waiting on a wish, almost 100 being in the Huntsville north Alabama area,” Slay-Wilson said.

“It’s so easy to support Make-A-Wish because they’re such a great organization and a visible one, and you can always see how you’re helping,” said Gavin Goodman, an event organizer.

North Alabama’s premier coffee event will celebrate artisan coffee, fine teas, pastry, savory food and more. Coffee and tea lovers will enjoy free tastings, unique samplings, and “brew labs” that teach you how to brew the perfect cup.

This family-friendly event is specifically geared for coffee and tea beginners; come learn more about the brews that have changed the world and support a great cause! Rocket City Mom will be sponsoring a Family Lounge, and Make-A-Wish will be holding raffles. In addition, the Downtown Huntsville Craft Coffee Trail will be released.

“All these businesses that would normally be competitors working together in a cooperative way to support a great cause like Make-A-Wish,” Goodman said.

“This event has three goals,” said Connor Knapp, co-owner of Piper & Leaf. “The first goal is to find new customers. The second thing we’re trying to do is really make the coffee and tea community stronger, and the third thing we’re trying to do is make a difference in the community. and that’s where make a wish steps in.”

You can help a wish come true just by coming out, enjoying good music, food, company, and some hot sips.

You can buy tickets and support Make-A-Wish Alabama here.