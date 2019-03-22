Honda recalls 200,000 portable generators due to fire and burn hazards

Honda is recalling 200,000 portable generators after several reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve, which can pose fire and burn hazards.

The recall includes Honda EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EB2200i portable generators. They were sold with a red or camouflage-colored cover with “Honda” and the generator model name printed on the control panel.

The equipment sold for about $1,100 to $1,300 at authorized Honda Power Equipment Dealers, The Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide and online from February 2018 through February 2019.

The serial number is located on a lower corner of one of the side panels of the generator.

The following model numbers and serial number ranges are being recalled:

Model:

EB2200iTA

EU2200iTA

EU2200iTA1

EU2200iTA2

Start Serial No:

EAJT-1000001

EAMT-1000001

End Serial No:

EAJT-1005474

EAMT-1260796

Honda has received 19 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with a recalled generator should stop using them and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free repair.

Anyone with questions should call American Honda toll free at 888-888-3139 or on the website.