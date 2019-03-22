× Governor Ivey permits former Board of Pardons and Paroles chairman to look into agency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey reached out to the former chair of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles in hopes of gaining useful information on the agency. This comes after she and Attorney General Steve Marshall halted all early parole hearings for violent offenders while the board came up with a corrective action plan.

In a letter to Eddie Cook, executive director of the board, Governor Ivey authorized Bobby Longshore to gather information about the board on her behalf. She said she specifically wants Longshore to get details “‘upon any subject relating to the condition, management and expenses’ of the Board and to take any other action he deems necessary under the authority granted to the Governor by Article V, Section 121 of our state constitution.”

The governor’s office confirms there is no deadline set for when Longshore must hand over the requested information.

The governor and the attorney general received the board’s final version of its corrective action plan on Dec. 28 and the parole hearings continued the next day.

Last year, the board released a violent offender to a halfway house in Birmingham. They admitted they did not know Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was lying to his parole officer, telling him he was still in the program, until he was charged with seven counts of capital murder in the deaths of three people in Guntersville.

Spencer walked out of the mandatory program three weeks after he arrived.