Elkmont woman killed in Limestone County wreck Friday morning

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Elkmont woman was killed in a wreck Friday morning on Highway 99 three miles northwest of Athens.

According to ALEA, Brittany Lee Bennett, 30, was killed when her Lincoln Town Car crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado.

Authorities said Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Silverado was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital.