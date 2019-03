× Blountsville substitute teacher’s gun goes off in first-grade classroom

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – A 72-year-old substitute teacher was arrested Friday after a gun in his pocket discharged in a first-grade classroom.

The incident happened around midday at Blountsville Elementary School, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon told our news partners, AL.com.

No one was hurt.

The teacher, Henry Rex Weaver, was detained at the school until authorities arrived.

Moon said they were investigating what charges could be filed against Weaver and said he faces reckless endangerment at the minimum.