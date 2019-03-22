Avery Johnson reportedly negotiating buyout with Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - "I love being the coach here at Alabama that's my plan I made that crystal clear to Greg in our meeting and hopefully they feel the same way. I'm committed to it I still have time left obviously on my contract. We have a little bit of a set back this year it's always you know blow the team up blow the staff up when you don't get the results you want, but when you don't get the results you want just you work hard."

That's what Alabama men's basketball head coach Avery Johnson on his future with the program, after the Tide's upset loss in the first round of the NIT but the days with Johnson could be nearing an end.

According to our news partner AL.com, the University of Alabama and Johnson are currently negotiating a buyout for what would be a mutually agreed upon parting of ways.

The quote above was Johnson talking about the meeting he had with Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne on Saturday, where they discussed the future of the program; however, that was before losing 80-79 to Norfolk State, after which an opposing player noted a lack of energy in Alabama's warmups.

Johnson’s contract was extended in August 2017 to run through the 2022-23 season. It included an $8 million buyout if Johnson was dismissed before April 15, 2019. It drops to $6 million after that.

Johnson has a 75-62 record in four seasons with one NCAA tournament appearance.