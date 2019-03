A nice Friday afternoon turns into another cold night; low temperatures fall into the low-30s under a clear sky. That’s why the National Weather Service in Huntsville posted a Frost Advisory for some counties in North Alabama:

A few counties are left out of the advisory, but the usual cold spots even in Franklin and Colbert Counties could get some frost!

…Frost Advisory in effect from 2 AM to 8 AM Saturday… * temperatures…In the 33 to 36 degree range for most of the

Advisory area. However, a few locations in southern middle

Tennessee may briefly fall below freezing. * timing…From 2 am to 8 am Saturday. * impacts…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. * locations…Portions of north central, northeast and northwest

Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. Precautionary/preparedness actions… A frost advisory means that widespread frost is expected.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

As a reminder, we never recommend all-out Spring planting (gardens, etc.) until after April 15th!

AFTER THE FROST: Saturday looks beautiful: great for anything outdoors from sports to yard work to just spending some time outdoors! Expect a sunny day: highs in the mid-60s with a light northeast.

Some showers move in on Sunday, but our next ‘good’ chance of rain comes in on Monday.

