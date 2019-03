Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The UNA Lions opened the Women's Invitational Tournament with 64-57 win over Georgia State Thursday night.

Emma wallen, Ivy Wallen and Brittany Panetti accounted for 55 of the Lions' 64 points on the night.

The victory gives UNA its second straight 20-win season for the first time since the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons. With the win, UNA improves to 20-8 on the season and advances to play at Southern Mississippi in the second round on Monday, March 25.