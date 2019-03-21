× Teenagers charged as adults for Albertville home robbery

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Two teenagers are being charged as adults after police said they stabbed someone and fired a gun during a home invasion.

James Koby Chamblee and Richard Jade Duncan, both 17, are charged with first-degree robbery.

Albertville police said the two put on masks and went into a home on Section Line Road with a gun. One person in the home was punched in the head before he ran out of the door, police said.

The robbers then took another person to a back bedroom, stabbed the person in the head and fired a shot into the floor, police said. They then took off from the home with marijuana, money and some counterfeit money that has been circulating in the area.

Police put out a description of the white Impala the robbers left in, and Boaz police found the car with Chamblee and Duncan inside. They also said they found the drugs, money and gun in the car.