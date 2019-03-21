State senate approves bill to allow donations to border wall fund

Posted 3:09 pm, March 21, 2019, by

A section of the international border wall between San Diego, California and Tijuana, Mexico, as it travels over rolling hills. (Photo: Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Senate has moved forward a bill that would allow Alabamians to donate part of their state tax refunds to help build a border wall with Mexico.

Senators voted 23-6 Thursday to approve the bill by Republican Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh.

It would allow residents to check a box on their state income tax form and donate to Build The Wall Inc., a nonprofit started by veteran and amputee Brian Kolfage.

Marsh says it is a way for people to show support for President Donald Trump and the wall proposal.

Alabama already allows people to donate to about 20 groups and programs on their tax forms.

Sen. Bobby Singleton, a Democrat, called the proposal a Republican “feel good” bill.

The vote fell along party lines.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.