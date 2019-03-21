Sip some hot brew on the Downtown Huntsville Craft Coffee Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Downtown Huntsville already has a reputation for great craft beer, and now its coffee scene is heating up, too!

The Downtown Huntsville Craft Coffee Trail officially begins on Sunday, March 24, at the Huntsville Coffee and Tea Festival.

From the brand new shops to the decades-old coffee houses, the Huntsville area has a local coffee shop in just about every neighborhood, and seven total in Downtown Huntsville.

Downtown Huntsville Inc. has conveniently laid out a trail to help you easily experience these unique coffee shops in the heart of the city.

To participate, grab your Craft Coffee Passport/Card at one of the stops featured on the trail. At each stop, order any drink you wish and get your card stamped - collect all seven stamps and receive a free Downtown Craft Coffee Trail Mug!

Downtown Huntsville Craft Coffee Trail stops include:

7.) Gold Sprint (Coming Soon)