Rock Steady Boxing Regional Training

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Rock Steady Boxing is a non-contact boxing program to help fight the effects of Parkinson's Disease. Rock Steady Boxing Rocket City was chosen to host a Regional Training Thursday for 15 New 'Rock Steady' coaches.

Medical studies show that boxing is an effective form of exercise to improve the cognitive and physical ability of people living with Parkinson's. The Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is one of almost 800 Rock Steady Boxing affiliates worldwide.

Medical studies over a 13-year period have concluded that the Forced, Intense, Explosive action of boxing training is an effective form of exercise for people living with Parkinson's Disease.

This fitness program is dramatically improving the ability of people with Parkinson's to live independent lives, increasing their self-worth, sense of self-efficacy and quality of life. Recent studies also show that this form of exercise is neuroprotective, actually working to delay the progression of symptoms.

The comments heard most often are that the boxers are stronger, have better balance & no longer fall, and have more stamina. Across the board, coordination is better, boxers play golf and tennis better, and sit up straighter. Often their tremors are fewer, sometimes medication is lowered.

Fred Gasbarro says he doesn't know where he would be without it.

"It's made a huge difference in my life. I've gone from someone who was in need of possibly having deep brain stimulation to someone who my neurologist tells me wouldn't even know I have Parkinson's," says Gasbarro.

