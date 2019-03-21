Mazda Toyota begins hiring process for $1.6B manufacturing plant in Huntsville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Mazda Toyota Manufacturing announced the first in a series of job announcements for the new manufacturing plant.

The new $1.6 billion manufacturing plant is currently seeking Facility Maintenance, Multi-Skilled Maintenance as well as Tool and Die Team Members. The rate of pay is based on experience and skill level and ranges from $23.50 to $33.00 per hour, according to the company. The hiring process for production workers is predicted to start in Fall 2019 and continue until the plant is at fully staffed.

Interested applicants should visit: www.aidt.edu/jobs to view a full list of required skills and to apply.

“Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. represents yet another project in a long line of global manufacturers that see the value in Alabama and its citizens. We’re proud to continue our two-decade-long partnership with Toyota in this new venture and begin a new partnership with Mazda that will last for years to come.” Ed Castile, Executive Director of AIDT and Deputy Secretary of Commerce for Workforce Development.

Pre-employment training will be at a temporary AIDT training center while the permanent center is being built on the MTMUS facility campus.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plans to create up to 4,000 new jobs in Alabama.

The joint venture will have the capacity to build 300,000 vehicles annually, according to the company.

Vehicle production is expected to begin in 2021.