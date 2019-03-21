× Marshall County Jail expansion discussions moving forward

GUNTERSVILLE, ALA. — Marshall County officials are taking the steps toward a jail expansion.

“Right now, we’re overcrowded in the county jail here,” said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson, “We’ve got a 200-bed jail, we’re running roughly 250 inmates.”

Hutcheson said he’s talking with the mayors of the county’s municipalities. Albertville, Arab, Boaz, and Guntersville have their own jails. “I’m going to meet with the mayors next week and present a proposal to the mayors, and hopefully we can come to some type of initial agreement to where we can expand the jail, take all the city inmates and work together as a metro-type jail system.”

This is all in early discussion. “There are several parts that have to come into play for this but I think it’s very workable, and we can work this out,” Hutcheson said.

The idea would be to expand the existing structure and use a bonding company for the funding. There isn’t a concrete time frame, but the goal is to have something put together within the next year.