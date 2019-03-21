Man dies after falling from 3rd floor balcony at Hoover retirement home

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A man has died after he fell from his third-floor balcony at an Alabama retirement home.

Al.com reported that 69-year-old Terry Hugh Kemp skipped and fell at the Rocky Ridge Retirement Center near Hoover on Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Kemp had recently moved to the retirement community. Investigators say Kemp was standing on the balcony talking to someone on the ground when he apparently fell forward.

Kemp was able to briefly hold on but lost his grip and fell to the ground. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.