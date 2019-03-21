× Man charged with stealing from women’s purses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police have arrested a man who is suspected of stealing from women’s purses in the medical district and Meridian Street area.

Fredrick Levon Burkfield, 49, was arrested Wednesday evening on multiple charges of credit card fraud and theft.

Huntsville police said Burkfield would walk into the offices of local businesses, including Huntsville Hospital and Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama, and steal from women’s purses. He would then go to other businesses and use credit cards stolen from the purses, they said.

Jail records show Burkfield was charged with third-degree burglary and multiple counts of credit card fraud, identity theft and third-degree theft.

His bond was listed at $60,000.