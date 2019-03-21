Inspectors found rat feces in the kitchen and employees not washing hands this week

Madison County

Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen

5946 Hwy 72 E, Gurley, AL 35748

Score: 77

The report showed dirty dishes stored with clean ones.

A cooking pan stored on the floor was used without being washed.

The hand sink was also blocked.

Employees were also not properly washing their hands or not washing them at all

Employees were not properly changing gloves between tasks.

All violations were corrected.

______________________________________________________________

Madison County

Taqueria Toros Bravos

2713 Patton Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 3580

Score: 74

There were fresh rodent feces found in the kitchen.

Equipment in disrepair.

Items stored in hand sink and one of the sinks was missing paper towels.

Ice was stored with a black substance on it.

The produce had a white substance on it.

All violations were corrected except for the feces. The manager did not wish to comment.

______________________________________________________________

Clean Plate Winner

Rosie’s Mexican Cantina South Parkway

7540 South Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, Alabama 35802

Score: 98

Rosies Mexican Cantina is keeping it clean as they serve up food with bold flavors.

Their menu features a fresh mix of fish tacos, taco salads, and Mexican lasagna as well as Chile Rellenos and chicken fajitas that are sure to please.

Margaritas and mixed frozen drinks are available to wash it all down.

But what about the hot and crisp chips everyone likes to munch on? They dish out 1,750 pounds a week.

If you`re looking for delicious homemade Mexican cuisine this Rosie`s Mexican Cantina team wants you to come to be part of their family.