GE Aviation to expand in Alabama city, create 60 jobs

Posted 5:49 am, March 21, 2019, by

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says GE Aviation is planning a $50 million expansion at its Auburn facility.

Al.com reports Ivey on Wednesday announced the expansion, which she says will create about 60 jobs and install new 3D-printing machines at the plant.

The state Department of Commerce says the company has already invested more than $100 million at the Auburn plant, which currently employs about 230 people. The expansion will allow the plant to start producing a 3D-printed bracket for an engine program.

GE Aviation opened a $200 million factory in Huntsville last year.

