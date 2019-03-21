Escaped inmate recaptured in Tuscumbia

Update: Hanback was picked up in Tuscumbia, according to officials.

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police hope you can help find Glen Marvin Hanback, Jr.

Police say Hanback was working as a trustee for the Lauderdale County Detention Center when he walked away from a job site on Helton Drive this morning.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says he ran from custody in the Florence Industrial Park area around 6am. An active search is underway.

If you see him contact Florence Police at 256-760-6610 or dial 911.