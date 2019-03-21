× Crews find submerged Jeep that teen disappeared with during February flooding

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Crews in Buck’s Pocket State Park found the Jeep Koy Spears went missing in during flooding in February.

A state park ranger found the Jeep about half a mile from the crossing where it was swept away Feb. 24, along with Spears. A wrecker was called to the scene to help remove it from the stream, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Spears, 18, was swept away during flooding at Bucks Pocket. It took crews weeks to find his body because of dangerous conditions in the high and fast waters caused by heavy rains. Two other people with him at the time were rescued.