TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Crews are fighting a fire at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa.

Crews responded to the church fire on E 39th Street. There was a daycare in session but everyone made it out safely, according to report.

Fire at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church on E 39th Street. A daycare was a in session there, but everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/USRF36tbHU — TuscaloosaFireRescue (@T_Town_Fire) March 21, 2019

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.